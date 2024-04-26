10 best-available players Raiders Must Target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Which route should the Raiders go in the second and third rounds?
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders didn't exactly do what we thought they would in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
When many were thinking the Raiders needed to address the quarterback position, or even go after an offensive tackle, Las Vegas felt they couldn't pass up the best-available player at pick no. 13.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was still sitting there for the taking, and the Raiders had to pounce. With Bowers being able to line up as a wide receiver as well, being such a versatile weapon, he was impossible to pass on.
Speaking of going with the best-available player, what direction should the Raiders go on Day 2 of the draft? After Round 1, there are some excellent players still out there for the taking. Let's take a look.
Best available players for the Raiders on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Of course, Raiders fans will have their eyes on quarterbacks as well. But, neither Spencer Rattler nor Michael Pratt make the list of the best-available players. If we get to Round 3 where the Raiders pick at no. 77, and Rattler or Pratt are still there, then maybe they make sense.
Las Vegas saw six quarterbacks go in the first 12 picks Thursday night, wiping away any chance they'd have at selecting one with their pick at 13. It's just the way the draft fell. Though it was disappointing, Las Vegas still has a shot to address quarterback on Friday night.
As for the best-available players still out there, Vegas could have their chance at maybe the best interior offensive lineman in the class, with Jackson Powers-Johnson still out there. Additionally, Jer'Zhan Newton is a guy who many thought would go in the first round but somehow didn't. The Raiders could really bolster their defensive line by adding Newton, even after signing Christian Wilkins. Talk about an embarrassment of riches.
Of course, cornerback is always a pressing need, and there are some phenomenal ones left. Cooper DeJean, Ennis Rakestraw and Kool-Aid McKinstry all could have been selected in Round 1, yet they're available on Day 2. The Raiders could go that route and end up with a tremendous value, should they choose to.