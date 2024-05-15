3 sleepers Raiders drafted who could become stars
By Ryan Heckman
Now that the dust has settled from the 2024 NFL Draft, it's time to start getting into the thick of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason of work.
The bulk of roster moves have been made, and now we're on to OTA's and training camp prep.
As the offseason roars on, though, the Raiders and their fan base could be pleasantly surprised by some of their rookies. At the moment, there are a handful which don't currently slot in to be starters, but by summer's end, they could not only be starters, but blossoming.
The Raiders have a few rookies who could end up stealing jobs and becoming stars
DJ Glaze (Round 3)
The Raiders definitely need to figure out their five best offensive linemen and could have even drafted a tackle sooner than Round 3. Thayer Munford was fine last year, but not spectacular. He struggled in pass protection, mainly.
When Las Vegas drafted DJ Glaze in the third round, they saw some raw traits they really liked. For one, Glaze has a wingspan that reaches nearly seven feet. He moves very well, laterally, and because of his length and movement ability, he presents starting potential.
Glaze has an opportunity to impress during training camp this summer, and if he does, there's a possibility he ends up taking Munford's job. Not only that, but if Glaze can refine his technique, he has the physical build to become a very good tackle in this league.
The Raiders could have their two starting offensive tackles locked down for years to come, which is huge for a team that will likely pursue a franchise quarterback in 2025.