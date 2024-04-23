NFL Draft 2024: Top 6 potential targets for Raiders at pick no. 13
Which of these would be the best-case scenario for Vegas?
By Ryan Heckman
Once the top six or seven picks of the 2024 NFL Draft are over with, things could start to get real interesting. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they might end up with one of a dozen different realistic options at pick no. 13.
But, where exactly should the Raiders be focused on spending that first-round pick?
With a handful of positions of need, Las Vegas should hope for one of the following six players to be available. If they have their pick of these, they can't go wrong.
The Raiders should look at targeting one of these players in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Assuming the draft's best tackle, Joe Alt, is off the board, then the Raiders could look at arguably the second-best tackle in Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga. This offensive line has needed another staple opposite Kolton Miller, and Fuaga would give them just that. There's a chance he's gone by pick 13, but if he's there, the Raiders cannot go wrong by selecting him and further protecting whomever their franchise quarterback ends up being.
2. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
If Las Vegas sees the draft's top cornerback on the board at no. 13, then they might want to pull the trigger on selecting Alabama's Terrion Arnold. If you're looking for arguably the top shutdown corner of his class, Arnold is your guy. Standing six feet, 189 pounds, Arnold brings that ultra-athletic ability to the position, able to mirror and match just about any type of receiver in front of him. He has enough speed and impressive ball skills, too. Arnold could end up being a top corner in this league, in no time.