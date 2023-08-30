Las Vegas Raiders: Quick Reaction to the 2023 initial 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders just released their 53 man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are going into this season with some great players and potential to get to the WIld-Card. Finishing the preseason at 2-1, the Raiders had a few standout rookies including Adrian O'Connell and the seventh overall pick Tyree Wilson.
Second-year head coach Josh McDaniels had his first loss in the preseason since joining the team in 2022 as the Head Coach of the team. This summer the team focused on their conditioning, secondary, and their toughness. They also took care of a few things in signing Josh Jacobs back to a one-year deal and then drafted arguably the best edge defender in the draft.
Here is the the final roster:
Quarterback (3): Jimmy Garoppolo, Adrian O'Connell, Brian Hoyer
No surprise here, the Raiders have retained rookie fourth-round pick O'Connell who shined in the preseason with a near-perfect QB rating, and also retained veteran Brian Hoyer for some security in case Jimmy G goes down.
Running Backs (5): Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson
No surprise here, the Raiders have a deep running back room and with Jacobs coming back, White and Abdullah will see some playing time as well perhaps in relief or on third-downs. Having the best RB in the game on your team means the Raiders offense will be at full power come opening day. Johnson should come in on running downs and play as the fullback.