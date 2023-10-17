3 teams that need to call Raiders with Hunter Renfrow trade offers
Can the Raiders finally find a taker for Hunter Renfrow?
By Ryan Heckman
This year's NFL trade deadline feels like we could see more moves than recent seasons. The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly a team to watch, too.
The Raiders have a handful of names that might be dealt before October 31st, including wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders already tried moving Renfrow earlier in the year after signing Jakobi Meyers, but now they're up against it if they want to make it happen.
If Las Vegas has any success moving Renfrow, it might just be to one of these three teams that make a lot of sense.
1. San Francisco 49ers
The first team that could make sense for Renfrow is the San Francisco 49ers. This past week, the 49ers endured some injuries to major names including Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Now, it doesn't appear Samuel will be out an extended period of time. However, adding some depth for the end-of-season stretch would be a great idea for San Francisco.
Samuel has been often injured over his career, too, so adding a solidified veteran to the group would benefit this offense and their depth overall. At the moment, Jauan Jennings is the team's slot receiver and has done a decent job when called upon. But, Renfrow might be a slight upgrade just because of his ability to get open and being that model of consistency.
Remember, San Francisco is never afraid to make a move. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan love making headlines in effort to make a Super Bowl run, and this would be just another transaction that falls in line with what the 49ers do.