3 possible trade partners for Las Vegas Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders tried to get a deal done with Josh Jacobs before the deadline, but after no deal was made, is it time to consider trading him?
By Brad Weiss
3 possible trade partners for Las Vegas Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs
1. Chicago Bears
This would not be the first time the Raiders traded away one of their better first-round draft picks in recent memory to the Chicago Bears. In fact, the fan base is still feeling the sting of the Raiders trading away Khalil Mack prior to the 2018 NFL season, a move that kick started a bad second run for Jon Gruden with the Silver and Black.
The truth is, the Bears have a strong nucleus returning this season, including a young dynamic quarterback in Justin Fields. While Fields is a capable passer, he does most of his damage with his legs, and that is something that could end up shortening his career significantly.
Jacobs would be a perfect running back for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who has seen the organization bolster the passing attack in a big way this offseason. Khalil Herbert is currently the starter in Chicago, so Jacobs would come in and shoulder the load in the Windy City, and Raiders fans would have to see another favorite thrive in a Bears jersey.