Top 3 worries for the Raiders going into Week 2
Will the Raiders be able to drop the Bills to 0-2 on the season?
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders go into Week 2 having been the only AFC West team to win last week, so with all things considered, they should be feeling pretty good right about now.
But, Week 2 is about to get much tougher than their Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills, who came into this year as one of the AFC's Super Bowl hopefuls.
Buffalo dropped Week 1 to the New York Jets, though, in an unexpected turn of events, which we'll get into a bit later as well. As the Raiders prepare for the Bills, they should be focused on three main concerns in this one.
1. Filling the shoes of Jakobi Meyers
In his first game as a Raider, Jakobi Meyers made a huge impact. He was targeted a team-high 10 times, coming up with nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he exited the game and entered the league's concussion protocol.
As of Thursday, Meyeres was still not practicing, putting his status for Sunday in doubt. If he is unable to go, the Raiders are going to have to figure out a way to replace him. Against Denver last week, no other Raiders wide receiver or tight end received more than a single target outside of Meyers and Davante Adams.
Who steps up? Veteran Deandre Carter? Rookie Tre Tucker? Or, does Adams simply absorb a monumental amount of targets? That last option might end up being the best one, as neither Carter nor Tucker seem primed to take on a role like that.