Latest update suggests no team is going to pay Davante Adams' 2025 salary after trade
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be in the final days of the Davante Adams era. Between Antonio Pierce liking an Instagram post that suggested Adams could be on his way out and Vegas' own 2-2 start showing they aren't going to compete for a championship this season, it seems time to move on for both parties.
While Adams is still currently one of the best players at his position in the game, the Raiders aren't going to give him away for free. The latest buzz makes it seem like there is less of a bidding war for Adams' services than originally indicated, as his contract could be a major roadblock.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed to insider Dan Graziano that no team out there would be willing to pay a $35 million salary owed to Adams beyond this season. Beyond this season, there should be some doubt in a receiver who is approaching his mid-30s being elite beyond the 2024 season.
Jeremy Fowler doubts teams will pay for Raiders WR Davante Adams' salary
The Jets have been viewed as the top team in the Adams race, but a trade could be unlikely. If Joe Douglas has been unwilling to give Haason Reddick a new deal, would he do the same for Adams, who is both older and more expensive? This could complicate the trade market.
The Steelers have been lurking around a wide receiver trade for months, even establishing themselves as one of the top contenders in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes. Instead of getting a deal done, however, the Steelers were unable to get past Aiyuk's financial demands, which stalled out a trade.
The Raiders have been asking for a second-round pick in exchange for Adams. This could slow the market down even further. The Raiders won't eat all of the money, and that is a prime asset for a player who has about two prime seasons left before a decline starts. That isn't the most attractive proposition.
While Las Vegas may have poisoned the well to the degree where an Adams reunion is not realistic anymore, they need to prepare themselves for a penny-pinching market that might have a ton of hesitation when it comes time to acquire Adams via trade.