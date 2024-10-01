Raiders are in crisis mode after Davante Adams' latest Antonio Pierce comments
When this new Davante Adams fiasco cropped up last night, it felt pretty easy to ignore. He's been the subject of trade rumors for, like, the last two straight years and some guy coming out of the woodwork to "report" that he's probably headed to the Jets isn't exactly earth-shattering intel at this point.
Then Antonio Pierce 'liked' the story on Instagram (gasp!) and people started taking it a little more seriously. Even then, though, it's not like this is anyone's first Social Media Reaction Rodeo. There are lots of reasons – convincing or otherwise – that could explain this all, and the story felt a little bit too manufactured to take seriously. With Adams scheduled to do his weekly appearance on Kay Adams' show on Tuesday, everyone involved had a wonderful opportunity to have a nice laugh about it and move on.
RELATED: NFL analyst suggests that Davante Adams may be done playing for the Raiders
And, in theory, they could have done that. Is that what everyone did? It's not. But in theory they could have! When asked about the situation, Adams gave an answer that's going to be dissected every which way for the next week, at least. We're on the ride now, friends.
Davante Adams' comments on Antonio Pierce are bad news for the Raiders
"I haven't heard from him," Adams said. "I haven't talked to him. I don't really know exactly what that's about. Obviously social media is a beast, so there's a lot of people out there who saw it and are wondering what's going on. People reaching out. I haven't spoke to him ... Honestly, it's hard to comment on. It's one of those situations where I keep my head down, and keep doing my thing, and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that. But there's been no communication from the team since that became a thing ... "
Yiiiiiiiiiikes. Yikes yikes yikes. I could hear an argument that Pierce liked the tweet facetiously –or even on accident – but this response from Adams makes me think that this might officially be A Thing. It seems like this is the sort of situation that Adams could call his head coach about? Before going on one of the biggest daily NFL shows out there? Now I'm starting to think that Fantasy Football analyst was onto something.
I guess we were always headed here eventually, but it's still kind of alarming to have this pop up the week after a get-right win. We're in for a long month.