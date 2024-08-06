NFL analyst suggests Raiders should pull off blockbuster Brandon Aiyuk trade
Brandon Aiyuk Trade Proposals, so hot right now.
Now that it seems like the 49ers are actually in the market for trading their star wide receiver, everyone's taken it upon themselves to pitch their best trade ideas. The important thing to remember about trade ideas is that they don't have to make any sense whatsoever. Let the real GMs worry about silly, fake things like "roster fit" and "the budget." Our job is to tweet the most bonkers trade possible into existence.
With that in mind, huge shouts to The Athletic's Ted Nguyen. Nguyen, whose tape study work is some of the best on the internet, fired off A Good Tweet this morning – or, at the very least, it was A Fun Tweet.
NFL analyst floats the idea of Brandon Ayiuk-Davante Adams trade
Ted, you're wild for this one. I don't even hate it as much as I simply respect it: it takes a lot to courage to suggest Davante Adams trades – that's usually Aaron Rodgers' job. And if Adams was truly uninterested in sticking around Las Vegas to see the Antonio Pierce era through, this would make a ton of sense. Plus it's something that I'd do on Madden, which is the basis of every good trade.
Ultimately, this feels like one of those tweets we look back on in November with nothing more than a nostalgic smile. "Remember when we thought the Raiders were going to land Brandon Aiyuk?" we'll say with a chuckle while Patrick Mahomes throws his fifth touchdown of the half. These truly are the good ol' days. But if you're Tom Telesco and you want to throw us some page views, that wouldn't be the worst thing in the world either. Do it for the page views, Tom. Some wins wouldn't hurt either, but as everyone knows, once the web traffic is strong, the on-field wins follow.