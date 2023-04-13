Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
100 Sydney Brown S | Illinois
The Raiders have been looking for a safety with great ball skills and a nose for turnovers and they find one In this mock draft with the 100th overall pick. Sydney Brown out of Illinois is a tremendously experienced college player who has a ton of individual awards and put up big numbers in 2022.
Brown racked up 13 passes defended, six interceptions, was named First Team All-Big Ten and was a member of the All-American Second team. He is another defensive back that is a bit on the small side at 5-9 but he is very well built at 211 pounds. He ran a 4.47 40 at the combine and put up an impressive 23 reps on the bench press which is great for his position.
There are some concerns about his flexibility and change of direction ability, but he makes up for it with his physicality and strength. His speed is more than adequate at his position, and he has the temperament and intelligence to play as a free safety or box safety depending on the formation. His immediate future looks to be contributing on special teams but given the high turnover teams usually experience in the defensive backfield, he could be called on for a bigger role later in his rookie season.