Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
109 Zach Harrison EDGE | Ohio State
with the 109th overall pick in this mock draft, the Raiders select one of the most athletic players in the draft and Zach Harrison out of Ohio State. Harrison has prototypical size at 6-6 and 275 pounds and was one of the freak athletes on display at the combine.
The former Buckeye has run a 4.41 second forty in the past and at his pro day showed off a broad jump in the 90th percentile to go along with arms and a wingspan in the top 10%. If you were to build a defensive end in a lab they might end up looking just like Zach Harrison.
The concerns about Harrison are if his athleticism can translate to more than just running in a straight line and if he can work on some technique and leverage issues. In an ideal situation these flaws could be remedied with great coaching and it always makes sense to bet on athleticism.
He could end up being a very athletic bust but if he learns from Crosby and Jones then he could be and an incredible weapon for this Raiders defense.