Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1
141 Nick Broeker IOL | Mississippi
We talk a lot about positional versatility among offensive lineman being extremely valuable and Nick Broeker out of Ole Miss is another great example of this. As a three-star recruit, Broeker played offensive line, defensive end, and tight end in high school and in college he played both left tackle and left guard.
The former Rebels star projects as a guard at the next level because of his build at 6-4 and 305 pounds and that is the position where he was a second team all-American and second team all-SEC player. His experience at left tackle would allow him to fill in there as needed though that is not where he would be most effective at the pro level.
Scouts love his nasty demeanor when blocking and believe that he has the quickness and technique to hold up at the point of attack in the NFL. There are some concerns about his functional strength and size but that could be addressed with an NFL strength training program.