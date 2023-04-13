Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
144 Andrew Vorhees IOL | USC
With the 144th overall pick, the Raiders select another incredibly versatile offensive lineman In Andrew Vorhees out of USC. Voorhees played four of the five positions on the offensive line while at USC and has many of the traits you look for in an offensive lineman.
The former Trojan has the build of an offensive tackle at 6-6 and 310 pounds but his arms and wingspan are in the bottom 20% for the position so he likely projects as a guard at the next level. He does of course have plenty of experience at both tackle positions so he could step in as a swing tackle if need be.
Vorhees suffered a knee injury at the NFL combine but before he did so he showed off solid athleticism in the vertical and broad jump. He also put up a ridiculous 38 reps on the bench press after the injury and uses that strength well in the run game. There are some concerns about his speed and quickness which would only be exacerbated by the knee injury but there is a lot to love about him as a prospect especially at this point in the draft.
He could take over either guard spot or provide backup to both tackle spots in a pinch.