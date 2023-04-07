Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
192 Juice Scruggs IOL | Penn State TRADE
Because we have focused on grabbing the best player available and mock drafts don't value interior offensive lineman all that high, we have to wait all the way until the 192nd overall pick before we grab one in Juice Scruggs out of Penn State. Aside from having a great name, Scruggs is a versatile lineman who can play all three of the interior positions.
He projects long-term as a center at the NFL level but can just as easily play right or left guard. He is a smart player who can fit in any scheme though he may need to bulk up a bit if he wants to play guard as Josh McDaniels generally prefers bigger players at that position.
Scruggs is considered by most Scouts as a solid player with a high floor and low ceiling. To us, that screams 10-year starter at the best and a competent backup at the worst and that is solid value at this point in the draft.