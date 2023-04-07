Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
204 Braeden Daniels IOL | Utah
After waiting nearly 200 picks to select one, we go back to back with the interior offensive lineman and grab Braeden Daniels out of Utah with the 204th overall pick. Daniel's is an Elite athlete at his position as he ran a 4.99 second 40, had a vertical and broad jump in the 80th or better percentile, while measuring in at 6-4 and 294 lbs.
The former Ute is another guy that will have to bulk up a bit to play in the McDaniels scheme but the Raiders will be betting on his athletic upside which is tremendous. He has an ideal frame for the position and is a smart and experienced player having spent 5 years at Utah and playing 3 position for the Utes.
Unlike Juice Scruggs, Daniels’ potential is incredibly high while his floor could be a bit lower if he is unable to get stronger. he is a bit more of a project than Scruggs who looks like he could play from day one but the Raiders have had good success in developing offensive lineman in recent years.