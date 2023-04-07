Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
214 Kei'Trel Clark CB | Louisville
We go back to defense with the 214th overall pick and grab Kei'Trel Clark out of Louisville to continue our rebuild of the defensive backfield. Clark is another smaller corner at 5-10 and 181 lbs but he runs well having posted a 4.42 second 40 in the past.
The former Cardinal is a willing tackler who plays with great awareness and reaction skills in coverage. He's not afraid of a little bit of contact and shows good instincts in both man and zone coverage though he can get swallowed up by blockers.
The obvious concern about him is his size and he will need some strength training if he wants to really compete against the run at the NFL level. Clark projects as a solid nickel cornerback and could push Amik Robertson for one of the final spots at the cornerback position.