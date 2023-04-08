Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
3. Anthony Richardson
The biggest wild card in the draft, he is also the classes biggest riser. Simply known as a physical freak towards the end of the college football season, it would now be a shock if his name was not called in the top five.
One of the most gifted athletes we have seen at quarterback in years, Richardson blew the doors off the combine. After he finished shattering the records for athletic testing, his deep ball entranced all in attendance. Whether it be in shorts or in pads, he has easy arm strength that allows him to deliever the ball 70+ yards with ease. It's the best arm in the class.
As mentioned, his athletic ability is top notch and allows him to make plays out of structure by escaping pressure and finding receivers down the field. When he tucks the ball and runs, he is similar to a locomotive in the open field.
However, Richardson is the epitome of a double-edged sword. Still raw as a player, it will take him time to adjust to the NFL speed as he figures out what he can and can't get away with. While mistakes should be expected early on, he is also further along than other players of his ilk were as rookies.
One of the draft's most exciting players, Richardson is a tantalizing lottery ticket. In the modern NFL that prioritizes athleticism and play-making ability, Richardson is well worth a top ten pick.