Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings

Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
2. Bryce Young
Simply put, Bryce Young is an unbelievably talented quarterback prospect. After two years of playing at Alabama, he has plenty of experience playing in big games and moments. Throughout this time the pressure never appeared to get to him.
His skill set is tantalizing as he routinely wins from inside the pocket where he engineered NFL concepts under Bill O’Brien and, despite his short stature, is able to attack the middle of the field with success. The hallmark of his game is his ability to create out of structure. A wonderful playmaker, he never gives up on a play and has the creativity and overall field sense to turn broken plays into big ones.
From an arm talent standpoint, he can do whatever is asked of him. All throws are available to him and his quick release allows him to fit windows that other quarterbacks can’t. His deep ball is especially nice as he routinely throws a catchable ball with good touch.
Without a doubt, the biggest question mark in Young’s game is his size. Measuring in at 5'10” and 204 pounds, there is simply no way he was playing at that weight. He will be one of the smallest quarterbacks ever drafted, much less in the first round. Due to this, some teams will take him off of their board entirely.
If Young was 6'4" he would be one of the easiest number one overall picks in history. However, he unfortunately is not. Slated to be one of the biggest anomalies in the history of the draft, I would be willing to take a chance on his talent. Hopefully NFL teams feel the same way.