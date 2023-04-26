Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
Raiders take Tyree Wilson No. 7 overall
The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off early for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they held the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday night. With so much movement before them, including Houston picking at No. 2 and 3, the Silver and Black decided to stay put, and brought in an elite player in the top-10.
That elite player may not fill a huge hole on the defensive side of the ball, but it is a player they can team with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge for the foreseeable future. Las Vegas selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick, and will now have a three-headed monster coming off the edge in Crosby, Wilson, and Chandler Jones.
It was an interesting pick to say the least, as Jalen Carter was still on the board, as was cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Both of those players would have filled an immediate need for the Silver and Black, but in the end, general manager Dave Ziegler got the best player available.