Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders Draft

Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 2
Next
Raiders Edge Tyree Wilson
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 / David Eulitt/GettyImages

Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More

Raiders take Tyree Wilson No. 7 overall

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off early for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they held the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday night. With so much movement before them, including Houston picking at No. 2 and 3, the Silver and Black decided to stay put, and brought in an elite player in the top-10.

That elite player may not fill a huge hole on the defensive side of the ball, but it is a player they can team with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge for the foreseeable future. Las Vegas selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick, and will now have a three-headed monster coming off the edge in Crosby, Wilson, and Chandler Jones.

It was an interesting pick to say the least, as Jalen Carter was still on the board, as was cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Both of those players would have filled an immediate need for the Silver and Black, but in the end, general manager Dave Ziegler got the best player available.

facebooktwitterreddit