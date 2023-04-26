Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
Raiders trade up for Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders decided it was too long to wait until pick No. 38 on Friday night, as they moved up three spots in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Las Vegas was able to sent pick No. 38, as well as pick No. 141 to the Colts for the rights to draft at No. 35, and with the pick, they added Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, Mayer was seen by many as the best player at the position group, so it was surprising when he was not selected in the first round. Mayer was an outstanding talent for the Irish, bursting onto the scene as a freshman, and establishing himself as a pass-catching tight end who is also an above-average blocker.
Mayer should come in and slide into the TE1 spot left vacant by Darren Waller, who was traded away to the New York Giants this offseason. He has the skill set to be a real threat in Josh McDaniels's offense, and to say the Raiders got one of the best players available on Day 2 would be an understatement.