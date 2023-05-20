Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 10: Raiders v. New York Jets
Offense: Aaron Rodgers
Defense: Sauce Gardner
There was no bigger offseason story than Aaron Rodgers' impending trade to the New York Jets. And with him finally in the building, the Jets become one of the most intriguing teams in the entire league. The NFL rewarded the Jets going out and getting Rodgers by giving them a ton of primetime games, including this one against the Raiders.
Rodgers is coming off a down season, but is this the change of scenery that revitalizes the four-time MVP?
On the opposite end, the Raiders will face two of the best young defensive players in football in, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Both were first-team All-Pros in 2022, but for this matchup, the battles between Gardner and Davante Adams will be incredible. Adams will be facing three of the four cornerbacks who made all-pro, but Gardner might already be the best of the bunch.