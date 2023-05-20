Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 11: Raiders @ Miami Dolphins
Offense: Tyreek Hill
Defense: Jalen Ramsey
Speed, speed, and more speed are what you get when you play the Miami Dolphins, and the head of that philosophy is an all too familiar face for Raiders fans, Tyreek Hill. After being traded from Kansas City last offseason, Hill had the best season of his career in terms of receptions and yards.
So unless the Raiders want to repeat his time in Kansas City, they must find a way to contain him.
Another familiar name, but more in theory, is new Dolphin defensive back, Jalen Ramsey. After it was clearly his days with the Rams were numbered, many fans wanted to see the Raiders make a move to acquire Ramsey, but that was not a real option.
Now on the Dolphins, he will be a versatile piece that will be all over the field and is someone Josh McDaniels will need to account for on most plays.