Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 12 & 16: Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Offense: Patrick Mahomes
Defense: Chris Jones
We know the deal with the Chiefs; they are coming off another Super Bowl title and have, without a doubt, the best quarterback and player in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders have played some close games with the Chiefs, but Mahomes has always seemed able to make the handful of plays that change the outcome.
He isn’t slowing down anytime soon, so the Raiders must find a way to go blow for blow if they want to be at the top of the division again while Mahomes is playing.
Another pillar of the incredible run by the Chiefs has been defensive tackle, Chris Jones. The Kansas City defense is hardly top-notch, but Jones is an elite player who has haunted the Raiders throughout his career. If he is healthy and going, that will not stop in 2023