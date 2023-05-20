Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 14: Raiders v. Minnesota
Offense : Justin Jefferson
Defense: Danielle Hunter
Davante Adams has been one of, if not the best, receiver in football for a while now, but some young players are challenging him for that top crown. One of them is Justin Jefferson, who is continuing to elevate his game to new heights and led the entire NFL in yards and receptions last year.
With no signs of slowing down, Jefferson v Adams will be a playmaking spectacular that will have fantasy owners drooling.
What won’t have fans drooling is a Minnesota defense that was one of the worst units in the NFL last season. Being bottom five in yards and points allowed, there aren’t many bright spots to highlight. However, Danielle Hunter had a solid bounce-back year statistically in 2022.
After only seven games in 2022, Hunter played all 17 games with 10.5 sacks.