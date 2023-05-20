Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 2: Raiders @ Buffalo Bills
Offense: Josh Allen
Defense: Matt Milano
Fortunately for the Raiders, they will travel to Buffalo early in the season and avoid the extreme weather that tends to show up in December. But the fortunes end there as they will have to find a way to stop Josh Allen, and one of the best overall teams in the AFC.
Allen is a top-five quarterback in the league, and with a defense that struggled at times to stop even average offense in 2022, the Raiders will need a great game plan. The Silver and Black went out of their way to try and improve the defense this offseason, but did they do enough to actually challenge against the best of the best in the conference.
On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo is centered around all-pro linebacker Matt Milano, one of the league's most underrated players. He will monitor the middle of the field, where Josh McDaniels loves to operate his offense, causing trouble for the likes of Michael Mayer and Hunter Renfrow.