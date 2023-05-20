Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 3: Raiders v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense: George Pickens
Defense: TJ Watt
Pittsburgh was the site of the most crushing loss of 2022 for the Raiders as it ended not only their playoff hopes but also the Derek Carr era in Oakland/Las Vegas. Carr struggled in a big way in that game, and capped off his career with an interception.
Now the teams will match up in Las Vegas as both teams look to get back into the playoffs.
George Pickens was the killer in 2022, as he caught the game-winning touchdown in 2022, and look for him to take a leap this season, given how talented he is. Going into his second season as quarterback, Kenny Pickett will lean on Pickens in a big way, and he showed last season he has the talent to be a legitimate signal-caller in the NFL.
But the number one thing when playing Pittsburgh is stopping TJ Watt from destroying your quarterback. That could prove tough for a Raiders team that did not do much to upgrade the offensive line this offseason.