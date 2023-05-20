Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 4 & 15 : Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Offense: Justin Herbert
Defense: Derwin James
We already know what the deal is regarding the Chargers; the team will go as far as Justin Herbert takes them. He played well in Week 1 to beat the Raiders last season but struggled later in Week 13, resulting in a loss.
With the addition of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, there may be some new wrinkles to the offense, but it will ultimately fall on Herbert's arm.
The Chargers defense was one of the worst in the league last season at stopping the run but was top 10 in passing DVOA. The secondary is led by Derwin James, one of the better Swiss army knives in the league. James finished as a second-team All-Pro despite the team's overall defensive inconsistencies.