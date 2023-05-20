Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 8: Raiders @ Detroit Lions
Offense: Jared Goff
Defense: CJ Gardner Johnson
Detriot is coming into the 2023 season as the media darling everyone is picking to take a giant leap. And the hype is warranted, the organization has done a great job rebuilding, and the time is now for them to strike with the division seemingly up for grabs. And if they're to take that next step, they will have to get another big season out of Jared Goff.
Goff quietly had a great season under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and with him returning to the coaching staff, they should be among the best offenses in the league.
The defense was the detriment of the 2022 Lions as they ranked at the bottom of the league in most defensive categories, including a league-worst 6.2 yards per play allowed. To help fix that, the Lions brought in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on a one-year contract to help improve the secondary. Gardner-Johnson is a versatile player with a fiery mentality that can help bring some much-needed intensity to the defense.