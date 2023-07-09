Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp: Roster battles to keep an eye on
With Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp scheduled to kick off later this month, we look at three key position battles.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp: Roster battles to keep an eye on
- 1. Cornerback
It seems like every offseason the Las Vegas Raiders attempt to fix their secondary issues, and maybe this is the offseason they finally do so. The Raiders have solid veterans returning in Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson, but it is the new faces that could push for not only roster spots, but starting jobs this summer.
Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. are two veterans who will likely start the summer atop the depth chart, and Hobbs should be the starter in the slot if he can bounce back from a tough sophomore season in the league. Tyler Hall is a player to keep an eye on, as is Robertson in terms of those coming back, but rookie Jakorian Bennett could end up a starter when all is said and done.
Bennett has already started to create a buzz, and could end up being a steal of the draft after being selected in the fourth round this past April. All told, there is more talent at the position group than there has been in quite some time, and the battle for the three starting spots, and places on the depth chart should rage on all summer long.