2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
After seeing Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye fly off the board on Day 1, the Raiders decide to move back in our 7-round mock draft. They decide to trade with the Arizona Cardinals for pick No. 26, as well as No. 35, which would give them three selections in the first 44 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
This may anger the fan base on draft day, but when you see the haul they end up getting, things are going to be alright. With this pick at No. 26, the Raiders bolster the defensive line along the interior, adding a powerful defensive tackle that can take a lot of the pressure off of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge.
Leonard Taylor is a powerful defensive tackle whose game will translate well to the NFL level. He is already excellent against the run, and has shown improvement when it comes to the pass rush thanks to his size, and strength.
The expectation is that the Raiders will make changes at defensive tackle this offseason, and a first-round pick like Taylor could give them a Day 1 starter at the position.