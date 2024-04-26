Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Everything you need to know about Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders went with the best player available at pick 13 and snagged Brock Bowers out of Georgia, how does he fit in Las Vegas?
Why did the Raiders draft Brock Bowers?
As we mentioned at the top of the article, the Raiders were expected to pick a quarterback, cornerback, or offensive tackle at 13th overall in order to fill a need. There were reports that they had Michael Penix circled but The Athletic’s Vic Tafur refuted that claim after the Bowers pick was made. Whatever the case is, there were six QBs drafted in the top 10 picks and the Raiders were not able to trade up to get one of those guys.
Whether that was because the price was too high or the teams in the top three were just not willing to move off their pick we don’t know but it was a crazy run on QBs who many thought were second round picks at best. The Raiders now had their pick of most of the top offensive tackle prospects or the best cornerbacks in the draft but they instead took the best player available in Brock Bowers.
Most mock draft pundits and sites, including nfldraftbuzz.com had Bowers as a top 5 overall prospect in this class and there is a consensus that he is the best tight end in this draft class and likely several others as well. There is a chance that he is a generational prospect at the position and makes an impact similar to the likes of Rob Gronkowsi and Travis Kelce and many seem to believe that.
This selection shows that the Raiders took a best player available approach to the 13th overall pick and may do the same for the rest of the draft. They know they can’t ignore some of the team’s other needs but could decide to fill those needs in free agency. We will have to wait and see for the entire draft to make that determination.