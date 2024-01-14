Raiders 4 most brutal missed opportunities in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders were just a few wins away from getting into the playoffs in 2023, and four games stood out as missed opportunities.
By Daniel Davis
Week 14: Raiders vs Vikings
The Raiders offense played embarrasingly bad during this game. Despite not having Kirk Cousins to injury or Justin Jefferson for the majority of the game, both teams struggled. At halftime, the game was still 0-0 and it looked like the Raiders offense may be able to start moving the ball.
The Raiders had just over 200 yards of offense and Josh Jacobs was lost to an injury while only carrying the ball 13 times. Davante Adams was blanketed and only caught 7 catches for 50 yards and Aiden O'Connell played like a rookie throwing a horrible interception and less than 200 yards.
The Raiders rushing offense was even worse barely putting up 50 yards. One bright spot was the defensive line was finally getting after the quarterback and Maxx Crosby got 2 sacks getting him to 50 total in his career - only the fifth Raider to do so.
Las Vegas got the ball back with 0:07 left and couldn't do a desperation play leading to an embarrassing loss two in front of the home fans in a game they should have won. The defense played so well that the Vikings benched Joshua Dobbs for Nick Mullens during the game, but the offense just could not muster drives all game long.
Again, this game was a huge late in the season.
Final Score: Vikings 3, Raiders 0