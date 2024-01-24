4 position groups the Raiders must target in 2024 offseason
The Raiders had a tough season full of ups and downs leading to a hard-fought loss to Indianapolis that ended their playoff chances for good.
By Daniel Davis
Interior Offensive Line
The Raiders run game was their bread and butter in 2022 as Josh Jacobs led the league in all-purpose yards from scrimmage. This season was a completely different story. The Raiders offense struggled even with a new quarterback under center. Despite having Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, the passing game was way below average the running game was sometimes non-existent.
Outside of Kolton Miller, the offensive line was not great at opening holes for the running back or protecting the passer. Greg Van Roten will probably be lost to free agency since he was on a one-year deal to begin with and Jermaine Eluemunor was not playing well.
This leaves Andre James and Dylan Parham. Parham was average at best and Andre James hasn't been playing well the past few seasons anyways. The interior offensive line needs an overhaul if the Raiders want to be successful this season.