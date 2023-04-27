Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
74. Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama trade icon
in this mock draft, the Raiders received the 62nd overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles and turned it into two other selections in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for the 74th and 142nd overall picks. With the 74th overall pick, we grab a player Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama who is considered the second-best running back in this draft class by many scouts and we were shocked that he was still available at this point.
Gibbs is an explosive athlete at 5-9 and 200 pounds with a blistering 4.36 40 that he showed off at the NFL combine. We know that running back is far from a position of need for the Raiders but it's likely that Josh Jacobs will not be on the team after the 2023 season and it's hard to pass up a phenomenal talent like this.
This former Alabama star would have been a first-round pick in another era of the NFL, but in this era where running backs are devalued, it makes sense that he is available in the third round. Scouts compare him favorably to Alvin Kamara because he does not have the size to be an every-down back but can break games wide open with his speed and athleticism.
He also is a very talented receiver out of the backfield and his 44 catches in 2022 we're the second most by an Alabama running back which is incredible considering the players they've had at that position. This is a bit of a luxury pick for the Raiders but it was very hard to pass on him at this point in the draft.