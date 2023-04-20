Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
214 Keondre Coburn DL | Texas
With the 214th overall selection, we select defensive lineman Keondre Coburn out of Texas. Coburn is a stout defensive lineman who measures in at 6-1 and 335 pounds with the build of a typical 3 technique tackle.
The former Longhorn has not put up huge numbers which is typical for his position but he has been one of the better players in the Big 12 for the last three seasons and was an impact player in 2022, having been named Second Team All-Big 12. He plays the position with a great deal of power and is a guy that we could see draw double teams on a regular basis.
The primary concern about him is his lack of prototypical length and explosiveness but he uses his size and strength well enough to make up for that. He will not bring much pass rush ability to the position but he is a guy that we could see excel in short yardage and early down situations. The Raiders have a few other guys that fit that description as well but this is a great value for a player that could free up the playmakers on the Raiders defense.