Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
141 Riley Moss CB | Iowa
You may notice a bit of a trend with some of our defensive picks in this draft as we are leaning towards guys with experience and leadership ability. With the 141st overall pick, we grab a guy that fits that bill in Riley Moss out of Iowa.
Iowa has quietly become a factory for defensive backs with the likes of Micah Hyde and Desmond King coming out of there in recent years and Riley Moss could be the next one up. He measures in at 6-0 and 195 pounds he runs a 4.45 40-yard dash. He was a first team all American in 2021 and was first team all big 10 in 2022 along with being named team captain.
There are some that believe he projects as a safety at the NFL level but the Raiders will have to make that decision once they bring him in to camp. He has the athleticism to play corner but teams may play him at safety because of his intelligence and experience. Patrick Graham's scheme requires positional versatility and a guy like Moss fits that bill perfectly Allowing him to potentially make an impact from day one.