Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: 3 matchups that could decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders' revised offense is going to be put to the test against one of the better defenses in the league last year when they travel to Mile High Stadium to play against the Denver Broncos.
By Daniel Davis
The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are no strangers to each other. The AFC West rivals play one another twice a year and in Week 1, these two teams will battle it out to try and get off to a strong start to the season after finishing third and fourth in the division last year.
Last season the Raiders beat the Broncos twice. In one game it took an overtime touchdown to win 22-16 and the other was a nine-point statement win 23-32. The Raiders look to repeat last year's success on their way to a positive AFC West record.
This year the Raiders added Jimmy Garoppolo, the former 49ers quarterback, and drafted what seems to be an elite defensive end Tyree Wilson to pair with Maxx Crosby. As the Raiders look ahead, here are three matchups to pay attention to on Sunday.