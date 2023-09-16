Raiders at Buffalo Bills 2023 Week 2: Bills to Worry About
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to make a statement against the Bills this weekend to prove they are in the race for the Playoffs.
By Daniel Davis
This week the Raiders are eager to prove the League wrong that they are not a good team this year. The Raiders are looking to tell the AFC West that they are one of the better teams in the division as well. The Raiders will be without newly signed free agent receiver Jakobi Meyers who is in the concussion protocol after the hit he took in Denver.
The Raiders are also coming off an offensive campaign where they did just enough to win the game but were one of the best in run blocking and pass blocking last week against a staunch Broncos defensive front.
Josh Allen: Quarterback
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and it's hard to say he isn't. Considering the level of play he has had in the past few years, he is dangerous.
Allen excels at the deep pass and attacking the deep secondary. While his accuracy isn't 100% all the time, his deep ball is nearly always placed where the receiver can make a play on it. Despite his bad showing against the Jets, Allen is still one of the best and to not respect Allen's ability would be a mistake.
The Raiders can counter-attack by playing the deep third defense and getting route runners off the ball and jamming them up. The Raiders defensive line also needs to step up and get some serious pressure on Allen as well.
Leonard Floyd: Edge Defender
Leonard Floyd is one of the most underrated edge defenders. Floyd came from the Rams last year, gaining 9 sacks and 59 tackles. Floyd has been a consistent force on the defenses he has played.
Floyd had one and half sacks last week along with two tackles. Matched up with Kolton Miller, that should be a great matchup. Floyd has had at least 9 sacks in the last three seasons and has done a good job at staying consistent in his play.
The Raiders are looking to make a statement against the Bills and look to get a win to start the season 2-0.
Stefon Diggs: Wide Receiver
Despite the failures of the Bills offense, Diggs is still one of the best receivers in the game. Diggs caught 10 passes for over 100 yards and a touchdown while the Bills didn't win.
Diggs is a great downfield receiver and wins the majority of 50-50 passes. Diggs and Allen are a blend that is hard to match and it is up to the defense to shut him down. The Bills will presumably attack the middle of the field around the linebackers and try to force man-to-man coverage on Diggs
You can catch the Raiders and Bills game at 10:00 PM PT on Sunday.