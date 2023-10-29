Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: Three bold predictions
The Raiders need to get back on track from the last month of horrible play Raider fans have experienced.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Lions who are looking at a deep playoff run while the Raiders are looking to claw their way back to .500. The Raiders defense has also been one of the worst in the league and fans have been calling for Josh McDaniels to be fired.
As the Raiders are looking to stay in the playoff run, here are some bold predictions that could lead to the Raiders winning this weekend.
Davante Adams gets 10 catches for over 100 yards
Adams was very vocal about his distaste after the loss last week as he wanted the ball more. The Raiders offense has been one of the worst even with Josh Jacobs back on a new deal. Adams is still one of the best receivers in the game and the Raiders seem to not be targeting him the past few weeks.
This week, the Raiders get back on track with the passing game.
Raiders defense gets two sacks
The Raiders defense hasn't been playing well and the Lions are a good test for the defense. The best way the defense can improve is through the pass rush and getting to the quarterback. So far this season Jared Goff has been one of the best under pressure and it's time the Raiders take control of the trenches.
Raiders offense gets more than 300 yards
Josh McDaniels is playing for his job at this point. The lack of a downfield passing game has impacted the Raiders run game in a big way, as teams are stacking the box against Josh Jacobs and this rushing attack. McDaniels will more than likely open up the playbook and start slinging the ball down the field and into the endzone. This week, the Raiders need to get the ball in the endzone as fast as they can and get the passing game going.
You can catch the Raiders take on the Lions on Monday Night Football.