Raiders news: Trading up to No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback in 2023, but do they have eyes on a 2023 NFL Draft prospect as well?
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Derek Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and since then, No. 4 had been their starting quarterback. However, it was clear early on that the marraige between Carr and new head coach Josh McDaniels would be a short one, and the team released him after only one season together.
This offseason, the Raiders went out and signed Jimmy Garoppolo to fill in across the next few seasons, giving McDaniels someone he is comfortable with, and the team with a veteran under center. However, this draft season, many quarterbacks have emerged, and met with the Raiders, so could they be eying one in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Recently, ESPN's Todd McShay had some thoughts on the scenario and made them public on the latest NFL Draft SportsCenter Special. McShay stated that Las Vegas could be in the market for a quarterback, but only if their last name was either Young or Stroud, making reference to Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.
To get one of those, Las Vegas would likely have to move up to the No. 2 spot in the draft, a place where the Houston Texans currently reside. For those who do not know, Houston also has quarterback issues, so getting them off the pick could take a miracle.
Could the Raiders trade away Josh Jacobs this offseason?
The Raiders made the decision to franchise tag Josh Jacobs this offseason, giving them more time to sign the NFL's leading rusher from a year ago. However, as we inch closer to the draft, Jacobs has been rumored to be trade bait for the Silver and Black, especially if they do not want to commit to him long term.
Recently, CBS Sports put together a list of logical places for some of the bigger names in the NFL that could become available via trade, and Jacobs was listed. His logical destinations, according to writer Cody Benjamin, include the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks.
In the same piece, the Raiders were listed as a logical destination for linebacker Devin White, who expressed his interest in being traded this past week. White fills an immediate void in this Raiders defense, and we dove into a few possible trade scenarios as well.