Raiders news: One offensive question answered, but more remain in 2023
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical on Sunday, answering one question on the offensive side of the ball.
By Brad Weiss
Going into training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders have many questions to answer in terms of the offensive side of the ball. The biggest question mark as we inched closer to the start of practice was whether or not quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would pass his physical.
For those Raiders fans living under a rock, Garoppolo failed his physical back in March, and without passing it this time around, the team could move on from him with no compensation being paid. Luckily for the Raiders, Garoppolo passed his physical on Sunday, which was to be expected, triggering his money and answering a giant question going into camp.
With Garoppolo healthy, the Raiders offense is in good shape to be one of the better units in the entire NFL this season. They have elite wide receivers, the entire starting offensive line coming back this season, and as long as Josh Jacobs arrives at camp at some point, they will have one of the best running backs in the game as well.
However, will Jacobs arrive?
Raiders have more questions on offense
Now that the Garoppolo saga is over, we look to the man behind him on offense, running back Josh Jacobs. Heading into the July 17 deadline, many had hoped the Raiders and Jacobs could get a deal done, but unfortunately, the deadline passed and the Raiders won't be able to sign him to a new deal until next year.
So that leaves us with the questions of when, or even if, Jacobs plans on returning to the Raiders. The young running back bet on himself last season, as the team did not pick up his fifth-year option, and all he did is lead the NFL in rushing yards.
Now, entering his age-25 season, the time has come for the team to either make a long-term commitment to him, or possibly let him go via trade. Letting him go would significantly decrease the Raiders chances of being a force on offense this season, but if he does not show up, they are in the same position as if they were to trade him.
This is a story we will be keeping an eye on all summer long.