Raiders news: Is Las Vegas the second-worst team in the NFL going into 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders have low expectations nationally going into the 2023 NFL season, but are they really the second-worst team in the NFL?
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 offseason has been another one of change for the Las Vegas Raiders, as it seems like the team revamps their roster every offseason. The Silver and Black have made the playoffs once twice since the 2002 NFL season, and after making some major moves with the roster this offseason, many experts expect them to be on the outside looking in once again this year.
But how good could this team really be? Or should I say, how bad?
Unlike most years where they miss the playoffs, the Raiders are not lacking superstar talent on either side of the ball. Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Josh Jacobs may be the most complete running back, and Maxx Crosby has the talent to be an all-time Raiders great.
Yes, there are deficiencies, as all three levels of the defense have question marks, but an influx of talent should be able to turn that group around, at least to a respectable level. Based on playmakers, the offense should be very tough to stop, especially if the team can get Jacobs in camp, so why the bad press?
Are the Raiders the second-worst team in the NFL?
Over at Yahoo Sports!, they recently put together a ranking of all 32 NFL teams as we inch closer to training camp. For the Las Vegas Raiders, the rankings were very unkind, as Natalie Miller put them at No. 31 overall, making them the second-worst team in the NFL.
Only the Arizona Cardinals fell behind the Silver and Black.
I can see experts placing the Raiders in the second-half of the NFL, especially going into training camp, but the second-worst team in the NFL? That ranking was a bit extreme when you consider the playmakers the Raiders have on both sides of the ball.
One issue according to Miller was Josh McDaniels, who has yet to prove he is a winning head coach after so many successful years in New England as an offensive coordinator and has not proven he can build a roster. To make matters worse, Kansas City is the No. 1 overall team, and the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 8, two division rivals expected to make noise in a loaded AFC this season.
The Raiders could certainly struggle in 2023, but I believe there is too much talent on this roster for them to be one of the two-worst teams in football.