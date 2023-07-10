Raiders Roster: Realistic expectations for Tyree Wilson in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders made Tyree Wilson the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but what can fans expect from him in Year 1.
By Brad Weiss
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the hope was that the Las Vegas Raiders would bring in an impact defensive player with their top-10 pick. Picking at No. 7 overall, the Raiders saw a few big-time defensive prospects still on the board, with two being defensive linemen, an area of need for them.
Despite the need for defensive tackle help, the Raiders decided to pass on Jalen Carter, a player widely considered one of the best prospects in the draft class. Instead, the Silver and Black landed on Tyree Wilson, a dominant edge rusher from Texas Tech who has the power and length to be a real menace at the next level.
The issue for Wilson, at least in Year 1, will be the fact that he is playing behind two veteran edge rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. While Jones was not impressive in his first season in the Silver and Black, he is a former All-Pro, and looks to be leaner entering his second season with the Raiders.
Going into the summer as the No. 3 DE on the roster, what can we really expect from Wilson during the 2023 NFL season.
What should Raiders fans expect from Tyree Wilson in 2023?
Despite the fact that Wilson will likely not be in the starting lineup to start the season, do not think for one second that Patrick Graham is not going to find a way to use his skill set. Wilson has the kind of wingspan that is going to make it very hard for offensive tackles to stop him, and he will show early on that he belongs.
In terms of production, his arrival is likely to help Crosby and Jones, especially if the Raiders can get better play from a revamped group at defensive tackle. The Raiders must be able to attack the passer better than they did in 2022 if they hope to make any kind of noise in an AFC West loaded with elite quarterback play.
I believe Wilson will get his fair share of work as a rookie, and he will definitely be inserted as a third pass rusher on passing downs. All told, he is a guy who could notch between 6-to-10 sacks this season, especially with how much attention will be placed on Madd Maxx coming off the edge.
Projected Rookie Statistics: 6.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 30 tackles