Raiders Rumors: 5 perfect Davante Adams trades to end the madness
The veteran wideout is clearly frustrated and may want a new home before the deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Monday Night Football was more than just a loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, it dropped the team to 3-5, but it feels like this organization is much worse off than that.
One of the notable scenes was wide receiver Davante Adams throwing his helmet in frustration late in the game after being missed on (another) wide open potential touchdown by Jimmy Garoppolo.
Today is the NFL trade deadline, and the Raiders have a decision to make. Reports have suggested they don't want to trade Adams, but at this point, it might be the best route to go.
Where, to, though? These five destinations make sense and could allow the frustration to diminish, while the Raiders get a strong return.
Trade Number 1: Davante Adams is reunited with Derek Carr in New Orleans
We know Adams loves playing with Derek Carr. We also know the New Orleans Saints are a competitive football team with a good defense. The offense is just missing the one big-time playmaker in the passing game.
Michael Thomas is not what he once was, although he's still a valuable wide receiver. Rashid Shaheed is a great deep threat, and Chris Olave is the clear WR1. But, adding Adams alongside Olave to be Carr's one-two punch would give this offense a huge boost.
In this deal, the Raiders get a simple return of a first and third-round pick, with the third rounder coming a year later. Adams originally went for a first and second-round pick last offseason, so this type of return, a season later, makes sense.