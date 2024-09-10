Raiders tease major offensive change after surprising Week 1 showing vs. Chargers
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders must have done something to upset the schedule-making Gods in the 2024 season, as they began the year with a matchup against the new-look division rival Los Angeles Chargers and will follow that up with a duel against Lamar Jackson and a motivated Baltimore Ravens team.
The Raiders are still in the process of finalizing their offensive plan of attack. While youngster Zamir White was going to head into the season as the starting running back in a wide-open backfield, but he only mustered 44 yards on 13 carries in this game. Considering some of the offseason hype, this was a bit disappointing.
While Alexander Mattison, brought over from the Minnesota Vikings after a disappointing 2023 season, was able to tally just 19 yards on five carries, he also caught four passes for 43 yards and scored the Raiders' only touchdown. This game made an impression on head coach Antonio Pierce, as he could make some big changes to the Raiders' order of operations.
According to Pierce, the Raiders will "roll with the hot hand" at running back for the foreseeable future. Based purely on how they performed in the last game, Mattison was the big winner. Perhaps the Ravens game will see less of White toting the rock and a more even split.
Raiders leaning on 'hot hand' in backfield after Alexander Mattison
White did have some very strong games after Josh McDaniels was fired last season, but the Raiders have still never seen him consistently be a high-end starter in the NFL. His grip on the starting job is very much loose, and Mattison could swipe it away from him.
Mattison didn't muster 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite being the undoubted starter in Minnesota, which was a massive disappointment for all involved. However, the Boise State alum has always been a shifty back, and the Raiders could unlock him in their new scheme.
OC Luke Getsy has not been a particularly effective play-caller in the NFL, but his success has usually come when he is getting a strong running game from a deep backfield. With Gardner Minshew unable to win many shootouts by himself, the Raiders will remain committed to the ground game.
Mattison and White will likely keep moving back and forth between starting and complementary roles. Until the Raiders stumble on a combination that works, expect Las Vegas to keep trying everything until something sticks.