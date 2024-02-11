3 trades the Raiders could make to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round
The Raiders need to make a move at quarterback, so which teams might they opt to trade with to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a season where they need to make some hard decisions. Jimmy Garropolo will more than likely be a post-June 1st cut and this will leave a void at quarterback with some extensive experience in the NFL.
Unless the Raiders trade up in the draft, getting a top player seems out of their grasp.
The Raiders pick at 13th overall and have many holes in their roster. Their defense played better down the stretch but needs some serious upgrades in the secondary and at the linebacker position, and repairing the depleted offensive line should be a priority too.
Overall, new general manager Tom Telesco has his work cut out for him, and his first draft at the helm of the franchise could make-or-break his tenure with the team. Telesco has had some great success in the first round of the draft, something that has evaded the previous regimes, and in 2024, he has to make sure he gets this one right.
There are three teams the Raiders could trade up in the draft with if they decide to try and land one of the premier signal-callers in this year's draft class.