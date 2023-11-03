4 reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders get a much-needed break from traveling this week as the Giants travel all the way across the country to play in Las Vegas.
By Daniel Davis
At the mid-point of the season, the Raiders have a frustrated receiver, a defense that has been better but still struggles at times, and a new head coach who brings an intensity to the locker room not seen in a while.
As the Raiders look to heal from bad football decisions and the firing of Josh McDaniels, Raider Nation can be happy to see Antonio Pierce as the head coach for the foreseeable future.
Here are four reasonable expectations for the Raiders this weekend
Aidan O'Connell gets 250 yards and two touchdowns
Benching Jimmy Garoppolo seems the most prudent thing to do at this point. After his showing on Monday Night Football and missing a sure-handed receiver twice on (touchdown?) long throws, the team felt it was time to make a change and start the rookie who flashed in the preseason.
Aidan O'Connell struggled in his first start but the team has now gotten behind him and he's ready to go. This week, the Giants defense is not a staunch one and O'Connell could in fact throw for two touchdowns and at least 250 yards in what should be a win for the Raiders.