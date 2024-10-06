Rex Ryan slams Davante Adams during Sunday NFL Countdown
The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest storyline this season isn't anything the team has done on the field but about Davante Adams. The star wideout made it clear that he doesn't want to be on the Raiders roster anymore and recently requested a trade from the team.
Adams landed in Vegas in 2022 so that he could be reunited with his Fresno State quarterback, Derek Carr. Unfortunately for Adams, Carr was benched at the end of the 2022 season and ended up signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
Adams has remained in Vegas without the main reason he even came to Sin City in the first place. Now after having to deal with Gardner Minshew for four games, he's hit his breaking point. Ian Rapoport previously reported that Adams would most like to end up with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but the Raiders aren't necessarily going to take what Adams wants into consideration.
With all of the trade news surrounding Adams, it's given the NFL talking heads a chance to sound off on the drama. Sunday NFL Countdown co-host Rex Ryan didn't hold back when criticizing the way Adams has been handling everything.
Rex Ryan on Davante Adams: "Don't let the door hit you."
Ryan didn't hold back, saying that if he doesn't want to be in the Raiders organization anymore, then "Don't let the door hit you in the ass." While the Raiders are definitely a better team with Adams on it, if he doesn't want to be there, then they need to trade him.
The biggest reason to trade him is to try to salvage the locker room. If there's a guy who doesn't want to be there, that's going to rub off on other players. Another reason is to try and get something for Adams while he's still effective.
That clip with Ryan above also includes Adam Schefter discussing how the Raiders want at least a second-round pick for Rodgers. He mentioned how Stefon Diggs went for cheap so teams might be asking why they should give the Raiders a second-rounder for Adams if other talented receivers went for less.
It does feel as though the writing is on the wall and that Adams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders organization is coming to an end. Rex Ryan isn't wrong with what he said here. If Adams doesn't want to be on the team, cut bait and move on.