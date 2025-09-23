Predicting the Raiders' next 3 games following brutal loss in Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders have now lost two games in a row. Let's predict how they perform over the next three weeks.

The Raiders' flaws are now on full display in this two-game losing streak, and the short honeymoon after a strong 1-0 start has faded. Unfortunately, the Raiders do have some tougher opponents coming up, so they'll have to be on their best if they hope to get back over .500 to salvage the early part of the season.

We've predicted the Raiders' next three games following their letdown in Week 3.

Week 4 vs. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and looked quite good. The Raiders are trending in the total opposite direction and have just struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball this year. I'd like to believe the savvy Pete Carroll can have his team ready to go, but the countless roster holes will make the Raiders the weaker team in most matchups.

Bears win 26-20 (1-3)

Week 5 @ Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts might simply be a very good team. The Raiders saw the rival Denver Broncos not be able to get it done in Indy, and I am not sure the Raiders have close to the defense to keep this shockingly good Colts' offense at bay. The Colts can hurt opponents from a bunch of different angles and are just oozing with talent around Daniel Jones.

This game could get out of hand in a hurry if you ask me.

Colts win 31-17 (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Tennessee Titans

The Raiders are back at home in Week 6 and host the lowly Tennessee Titans. Tennessee might truly be the worst team in football, so Vegas does stand a chance here and should be able to come away with the victory and snap this projected four-game losing streak. Cam Ward and the Titans' offense look disjointed and sloppy.

Raiders win 24-16 (2-4)

